Eminem name-drops Megan Thee Stallion in his new single 'Houdini'

Eminem's Houdini includes Megan Thee Stallion references

Eminem recently name-dropped Megan Thee Stallion in his new single Houdini from his highly-anticipated 12th studio album The Death of Slim Shady.



The rapper dropped a teaser video during a pivotal NFL event in his hometown, Detroit.

The video was designed like an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. It further questioned Slim Shady’s existence, hinting at his “rude and controversial antics.”

In his new track, featuring audio snippets from Steve Miller’s Abracadabra, Eminem aims to reflect on his past and present life.

Showcasing the rapper’s signature wit and controversial lyrics, his new single serves as a throwback to his 2002 hit Without Me.

Produced by Eminem and Luis Resto, Houdini contains references to Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident.

In addition, Eminem took a target at his own children, referring to them as “brats.”

He took to Instagram on Thursday, May 29 to share the cover page of his new track alongside a caption that read: “…and for my last trick! 5.31.24 Link in bio”.

The text on the photo said: “Guess who’s back? And for my last trick.”

This hinted at the rapper’s exit from the industry following the release of his last album.

Fans raided the comments section, posting emotional notes for the vocalist.

One fan commented: “I swear if this is your last album”

Another one chimed in, adding: “Em I swear if you retire”

For the unversed, Eminem dropped Houdini on Friday, May 31.