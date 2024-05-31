Jamie Lee Curtis share rare PDA moment from daughter's 2022 wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo of Ruby and her partner Kynthia at their wedding celebration in 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis recently reflected on her daughter Ruby Guest’s 2022 wedding.

The Oscar winner took a walk down memory lane and shared a photo of Ruby and her partner Kynthia at their wedding celebration in 2022.

Posting an unseen photo of the couple from the event on Wednesday, May 29, the Haunted Mansion actress flaunted a couple’s PDA moment.

They were spotted sharing a kiss in their respective costumes with guests applauding in the background.

The 65-year-old actress posted the adorable photo alongside a caption that read: “Two years ago today, on a gorgeous Cali day, Ruby and Kynthia were married in our back yard at a cosplay wedding for the ages.

"Love, laughter, yummy food and drink and a family uniting and blending and becoming. Happy day.”

Concluding the post, she wrote: “Wife is sweet!”

After Ruby and Kynthia’s wedding, where guests were welcome to dress in funky costumes, Curtis posted a carousel of photos.

Speaking exclusively on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March 2022 ahead of the nuptials, Curtis shared that she was thrilled about the fact that Ruby and Kynthia decided to get married in the backyard of their family home.