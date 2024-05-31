Jax Taylor quashes dating rumours with Paige Woolen

Jax Taylor commented on strained marriage with Brittany Cartwright on Andy Cohen's show

Jax Taylor has poured cold water on fans’ speculations about him dating Paige Woolen.



On Thursday, May 30, The Valley star took to social media to address rumors and clarify the situation.

"I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation. It’s not what you think. [pensive emoji]," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Rumors about Taylor dating Woolen went rife after they were seen spending time together amid his separation from Brittany Cartwright.

According to People Magazine, Taylor and Woolen were spotted having a three-hour lunch at Granville Cafe in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25.

This sighting followed an earlier one at Oaks Bar in Sherman Oaks.

Their public outings came after Cartwright commented on her strained marriage during an episode of estrange couple’s podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.

"Right now, I can't even be in the same room with him very long," she revealed while talking to guest Tom Schwartz a day prior to Taylor’s outing with Woolen.

Cartwright, 35, announced separation from the TV personality, 44, after four years of marriage during an episode of the podcast in February.

Taylor later confirmed the separation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Taylor and Cartwright share a three-year-old son, Cruz.