Princess Beatrice loses ‘a once’ special person in her life

Princess is reportedly devastated following the tragic death of Paolo Liuzzo her former boyfriend

Princess Beatrice has experienced the loss of a once special person while her mother, Sarah Ferguson, is battling cancer.

Princess, 35, is reportedly devastated following the tragic death of Paolo Liuzzo, 41, her former boyfriend and her first significant romantic relationship.

Liuzzo was found dead in Miami in February, with reports suggesting a suspected drug overdose. Although the news has only recently come to light, insiders reveal that Liuzzo had been battling drug and gambling addiction, accumulating significant debts with loan sharks.

Their relationship began when Beatrice was just 17 years old, back in 2005. The news of Liuzzo's passing comes shortly after Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, disclosed her diagnosis of skin cancer.

Liuzzo had a chequered past, part of which emerged when it was revealed he had struck up a relationship with Beatrice after they were seen together on a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland.

Their romance was controversial as at the time. It was found he had travelled to Switzerland despite a probation order related to the alleged manslaughter of a student during a drunken fight in the United States, several years before.

It led to Fergie coming out publicly to defend her daughter saying: "We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl."

After his split with Beatrice, he played down their connection. According to The Times, he said: "I wasn't sure I wanted to get in that deep with Bea. I loved her, but I wasn't in love with her."

A pal of his told The Sun: "Paolo was not doing great on a personal level. He loved to party and gamble. He began using a lot of pharmaceutical drugs but that later led to cocaine and harder drugs. It was a very fast lifestyle and we all feared it would catch up with him eventually."

His funeral took place on February 16 in his native Long Island, New York.

After their romance ended, Beatrice had several other boyfriends including Uber executive Dave Clark, whom she dated for almost 10 years. However, in 2020, she married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate service in Windsor.

They have a daughter together called Sienna and Beatrice is also stepmum to Edo's older son Wolfie, who he shares with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.