Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan ‘upset’ to bid farewell to ‘Blue Bloods’

Bridget Moynahan described Donnie Wahlberg as his 'biggest supporter'

Donnie Wahlberg and his Blue Bloods co-star Bridget Moynahan are feeling blue in the wake of their reel-life sibling bond coming to its end on the long-running drama later this year.

During their appearance at The Drew Berrymore Show on Tuesday, the actors who portrayed Danny and Erin Reagan in the cop drama were asked about their feelings as their departure from the drama approached.

"More upset and sad," Wahlberg chimed in with a laugh. Meanwhile Monayhan explained, "I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters."

Upon saying goodbye to their characters after over a decade, the John Wick actress added, "We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew – most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of wedding, births, deaths and everything."

"We’ve been through it all with each other," she described and dubbed her co-star Wahlberg as her "biggest supporter."

The emotional comments culminated at the chat show after the on-screen brother-sister duo played a clip from the show’s final season featuring Reagans poking fun at one another while seated for their traditional dinner.

Host Drew Barrymore gushed over their on-screen chemistry. Additionally, the first half of the show is currently airing on CBS.