Kim Kardashian again under fire for ‘ridiculous’ routine

Kim Kardashian has been slammed for ‘ridiculous’ assistances she needs in her everyday routine.



The Kardashian star, 43, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! addressed some of her rumoured quirks, revealing some of them are true. Out of many rumours, one suggested how she drinks her daily coffee.

The SKIMS mogul disclosed that she can only go one way with her daily Starbucks. She explained to the host how she demands that her assistants take off the cardboard sleeve rub that reduces heat that is put in the takeaway cups for the coffee.

Following buzzing gossips of her habit spreading online, Jimmy asked the star: "You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?"

Kim decently admitted this was true, saying: "Yes, it’s true, and I hate the feeling, like the sound," before saying whoever is with her removes the sleeve when she's not looking.

"Like the cardboard getting moved off of the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me," she added.

The mother-of-four response wasn't welcomed by netizens, with many calling her actions "ridiculous". One user on Twitter /X blasted: "This is so absolutely out of touch with reality."