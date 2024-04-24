Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer celebrate '13 Going on 30' anniversary

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judi Greer reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their forever iconic film 13 Going on 30.



On Tuesday, April 23, the trio recorded a special video message and jointly shared it on their Instagram accounts.

Greer, who played the role of Lucy Wyman in the 2004 rom-com film, started the video by saying, "Hi! Thanks for watching our movie and loving it!"

Moreover, Garner, Ruffalo and Greer recalled a few memorable moments from their rom-com and expressed their gratitude towards fans for loving their film till today.

The caption alongside the video reads, "#13GoingOn30. Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom—because we want to thank you."

"To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!" they added.

Earlier, Garner, who portrayed the movie’s lead character Jenna Rink, shared her 'magical' experience of filming the cult classic during an interview with People Magazine.

She said, "It was magical... it wasn’t a huge movie," but "it was the biggest paycheck any of us had ever had, even though it was not crazy."