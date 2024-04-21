Publication shields author from Swiftie hate after Taylor Swift ‘TTPD’ review

Publication shields author from Swiftie hate Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ review

A news publication has taken strict measures to protect its author to shield them from the wrath of ardent Taylor Swift fans.

Paste Magazine, which recently published a review on Swift’s newly-released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, issued a surprising message for its readers.

“Editor’s Note: There is no byline on this review due to how, in 2019 when Paste reviewed ‘Lover,’ the writer was sent threats of violence from readers who disagreed with the work,” the publication wrote via X, formerly Twitter, Friday, when the album was released.

“We care more about the safety of our staff than a name attached to an article.”

The review article was published under the byline “Paste Staff” instead of the author’s name.

In the review, TTPD was critical of Swift’s writing skills and dubbed it as an “teen dramedy echo.”

“Between producer Jack Antonoff’s atrocious backing instrumental and the Y2K-era, teen dramedy echo chamber of a vocal harmony provided by out-of-place guest performer Post Malone, ‘Fortnight’ chokes on the vomit of its own opaqueness,” the review stated.

The review also said the billionaire singer had given her “worst lyricism to date” on her latest project.