Troye Sivan sparks reaction with launch of bizarre new product for lifestyle brand

Troye Sivan unveiled latest product in his lifestyle brand, Tsu Lange Yor, prompting division among his fanbase over the peculiar release.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to reveal “bottomless bowl” in the latest collection of luxury homeware.

He explained in the caption, the bowl, available in two sizes can be used for multiple purposes, including as a holder for personal belongings, and as a fruit bowl.

“Very excited to show you all @tsulangeyor ‘s newest homeware - the BOWL,” the Angel Baby crooner effused.

“Available in two sizes, one for ur personal (keys, wallet, headphones), and one for ur perishables (tomatoes, citrus and squash),” Sivan shared, adding: “Ive been living w mine for a few months and it’s genuinely my favourite thing.”

The standard size is available to purchase at $610, meanwhile the smaller model costs $167 + shipping.

Fans took to Reddit to reflected on the bizarre product, with one noting: “A bottomless bowl is… a ring”.

“Do I like how it looks? Yes. At that price range and intentionally mislabeled as a “bowl?” Hell no,” another argued.

“I think it’s kind of chic I like it lol if I had ridiculous disposable income I’d probably buy it,” a third admitted.