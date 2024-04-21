How did Queen Elizabeth II celebrate her last birthday before death?

The late Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96

Queen Elizabeth is believed to have had an intuition about her 96th birthday being the last she will ever celebrate.

Writing in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, royal expert Gyles Brandreth claimed the late monarch took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on the eve of her 96th birthday.

She celebrated her final birthday on April 21, 2022, in her Sandrigham estate in Norfolk, where she stayed at Wood Hill Farm.

Noting the late Queen “did not mind looking back” toward the end of her life, Brandreth wrote in his book: “She took time to look back in a personal way earlier this year (2022), sitting looking at reels of old 'home movies' that she and her parents had shot over the years.”

She also recorded commentary for the TV documentary Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, to be released on her Silver Jubilee in June, in which she let in on never-before-seen home movies of the Firm.

The author explained: "She recorded the commentary to go with the home movies on May 19, 2022, just a month after her 96th birthday."

Mr Brandreth added that he believes she knew her 96th birthday "may be her last".