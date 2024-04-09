Return to Paradise first cast announced

Return to Paradise's first cast is announced

Return to Paradise, the Australian spin-off to Death in Paradise recently announced its first cast members.

The new series will follow Detective Mackenzie Clark, returning back to her hometown Dolphin Cove after an incident that takes place in London.

However, the detective is not necessarily welcomed back as she returns.

The cast for the series, which was initially confirmed in November, has finally been announced after six months of waiting.

The lead role of Mackenzie will be played by Home and Away star Anna Samson, alongside its supporting cast, including Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Tai Hara (Home and Away), Catherine McClements, Celia Ireland (Wentworth), Andrea Demetriades and Aaron McGrath.

Speaking of the phenomenal cast, co-creator and executive producer Peter Mattessi said in a statement: “I’m beyond excited to welcome producer Di Haddon and our two fabulous directors, Mat King and Tenika Smith, who are coming together with our amazing cast to bring the world of Return to Paradise to life.”

He further commented on the success of the highly-anticipated series, adding: “We are having so much fun creating this brand-new mystery series that brings an Australian twist to one of the globe’s most successful television franchises.”

“We think audiences in Australia, UK and around the world are going to fall in love with our wonderful characters, our delicious whodunits, and our gorgeous coastal Australian locations.”

However, there is no update on the release date for Return to Paradise.