Sarah Michelle Gellar shares glimpses from her tropical getaway: See pics

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently took to Instagram to share glimpses from her scenic spring break with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids Charlotte and Rocky.

On Thursday, April 4, the actress shared a carousal of photos from her family’s tropical getaway, including a caption that read: “Vacation dump part one.”

In one photo that she shared, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star could be seen posing with a straw hat over her torso, looking straight into the camera.

While another showcased the 46-year-old actress, sporting a strapless swimsuit top.

In other photos however, the mom of two was spotted in a floral dress, embracing her husband Prinze.

Sharing images from the trip to her Instagram Stories, Sarah offered an insight into their beach activities.

She posted a round of other snaps on her Story, including one of Charlotte, captioning “My girl,” which was followed by another picture of Prinze and Rocky, tossing a football, which she captioned “My boys."

Apart from posting photos on the social media platform, the actress inspired a few beach reads, including Keep Your Friends Close by Leah Konen, Everyone Who Can Forgive Me Is Dead by Jenny Hollander, The Guest by B.A. Paris and First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston.