Patrick Mahomes' wife shares glimpse of family time during solar eclipse

Patrick Mahomes gives sneak peek into his wife and kids' excitement about solar eclipse

Patrick Mahomes has recently shared a glimpse of his family time while looking at the solar eclipse this week.

Taking to Instagram Stories on April 8, Brittany Mahomes posted a video of her and her hubby showing their kids total solar eclipse.

In one clip, Patrick can be seen holding his three-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, while they both cover their eyes with protective glasses.

“Sterling what do you see?” Brittany asked the toddler from behind the camera.

To which, Sterling responded, “I see the moon,” while the NFL star looked up in awe.

Brittany also showed what the couple’s one and half year old son Bronze was up to.

“Meanwhile Bronze,” she said about a photo of the baby sitting on the floor playing with a broom.

Later in the IG Stories, Patrick could be seen running to block the light from his daughter’s eyes when she tried staring at the sky without her glasses.

Brittany and “the whole crew” who joined them were laughing in the background while Patrick chased after Sterling.

For the unversed, Patrick and Brittany, who were high school sweethearts, tied the knot on March 12, 2022.