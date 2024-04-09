Brad Pitt decides to move forward with work and girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt decides to move on with Ines de Ramon: Source

Brad Pitt has recently decided to stop worrying and move on with his life amid ongoing legal battle with former wife Angelina Jolie.



A source spilled to PEOPLE magazine, "The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations."

"It's been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again," shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, "But since things don't seem to change, he's trying to move on with his life."

The source revealed Pitt is focused on his upcoming Formula 1 (F1) racing movie, which he is in the middle of filming.

Not only that, the Troy star "finally feels happy again with Ines de Ramon by his side".

"Although he's always been surrounded by trusted friends, he still had years when he felt very lonely," remarked an insider.

The source explained, "Sharing his life and living with Ines now makes his very happy. Ines is great. She doesn't come with any baggage and is able to just support him."

Lately on April 4, Jolie's legal team previously filed a motion seeking to release communications they say would prove the Babylon actor would not let Jolie sell her share of the Château Miraval to him unless she agreed to a "more onerous" and "expansive" NDA.

Interestingly, Jolie's attorney claimed, "While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him."

At the time, the FBI investigated the incident but Pitt was not charged.

Meanwhile, Pitt's lawyers also filed a motion in court on April 5, asking Jolie to produce nondisclosure agreements she has made others sign.