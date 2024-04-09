Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough vie for supporting actress Emmy Nominations

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough Enter Emmy Consideration for supporting roles.

Hulu has unveiled its submissions for the Primetime Emmy Awards, with crime drama Under the Bridge taking the spotlight.

Stars Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough are both set to contend for Emmy consideration in the supporting actress category for a limited series or TV movie.

The announcement sets the stage for a competitive race, with Gladstone and Keough vying for one of seven possible slots against formidable contenders such as Sandra Oh, Kali Reis, and several actresses from FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, including Diane Lane.

Under the Bridge is an adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey's gripping book, a true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who vanished after attending a party in 1997.

A Hulu spokesperson informed Variety that the decision to submit both Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough for Emmy consideration in the supporting actress category was made in recognition of the ensemble nature of the series and the equal contribution of their performances.

The spokesperson emphasized that both Gladstone and Keough deliver outstanding performances that are integral to the ensemble dynamic of the show.

Gladstone has been gaining recognition in the industry, becoming the first Native American to receive a best actress Oscar nomination for her portrayal of an Osage woman in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.