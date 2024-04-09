Brandi Cyrus applauds mother Tish amid marriage to Dominic Purcell

Brandi Cyrus shares joy for mother Tish's relationship with Dominic Purcell.

Brandi Cyrus expressed gratitude amidst rumored family tensions involving her mother Tish and younger sister Noah at Sunday's CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.

Amidst the spotlight, Brandi praised her mother's recent marriage to Dominic Purcell, rumored to be Noah's ex.

Reflecting on her unapologetic demeanor, she commended Tish's authenticity and support for the family.

"My mom is really embracing who she is and what she stands for," Brandi shared on the red carpet, as reported by E! News.

"I love that for her," she added, emphasizing her pivotal role as the family's backbone.

She highlighted her mother's influential presence in managing the careers of Miley and Noah Cyrus, expressing joy that her mother's star quality is gaining recognition.

Cyrus maintained a neutral stance amidst rumored family tensions, emphasizing her support for all members.

The Sorry We're Stoned podcast co-host underscored the importance of family relationships, stating, "At the end of the day, your family's what you have and your family is what matters, and those relationships are more important than anything to us."