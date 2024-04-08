‘The Beyoncé impact’: Fans credit Queen Bey for diversity at CMT Awards

Beyoncéwas not present at the event herself but her impact was still felt



Beyoncé’s influence was felt at this year's CMT Awards, even without her physical presence at the event.

Though fans were eagerly anticipating a surprise appearance from the powerhouse singer at the Country Music Television Awards on Sunday night, she chose to sit out the event.

Despite her absence, Beyoncé made her mark through her collaborators on Cowboy Carter, all of whom are black women.

Singers Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer took the stage to present an award, much to the delight of the audience.

These talented artists are not only collaborators but also contributors to Beyoncé's music, lending their voices to tracks like Blackbird and Tyrant on her latest album.

Viewers were delighted at the spectacle during the ceremony, taking to X (previously Twitter) to praise the increased diversity, crediting Queen Bey for making it all possible.

“The CMT Awards looking real DEI [Diversity, equity and inclusion] Beyoncé’s impact!”

Another noted, “Maybe you misunderstood what I meant by Beyoncé’s impact but.. while, I absolutely agree they ALL are and have been deserving nominees, the CMT carpet has never looked this Black until Cowboy Carter. Artists & Media alike.”