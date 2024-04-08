Woody Allen considers stepping from directing, citing loss of magic

Woody Allen suggests 'Coup de Chance' could serve as swansong.

Woody Allen returns to American theaters with his 50th film, Coup de Chance, following a string of releases that struggled to secure domestic distribution amid allegations from his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Despite his comeback to the U.S. cinema scene, Allen, who has hinted at retirement, remains uncertain about his filmmaking future.

In a recent interview with Air Mail, he voiced his discontent with the prevailing landscape of theatrical distribution.

However, he refuted suggestions that his challenges in finding American distributors have influenced his perspective.

Allen expressed indifference towards securing American distribution for his films that once a film is made, he no longer tracks its distribution.

The director lamented the current state of distribution, noting that the traditional longevity of films in theaters has dwindled significantly over the years.

Reflecting on the possibility of Coup de Chance, he reiterated his ambivalence and indicated a preference for opportunities that come without the need to raise funds.

He admitted finding the process of fundraising tedious but acknowledged that if presented with a no-strings-attached opportunity, he would seriously consider it due to his abundance of creative ideas.