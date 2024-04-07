Meghan Markle desperately hopes for brand’s success as money ‘runs out fast’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing money in bid to match royal status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly stepping on their own foot as they make a big mistake in their business plans.



The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but Harry and Meghan are aware that their ventures may not be able to suffice their American lifestyle, per royal expert Tom Quinn.

The Sussexes had a rough last year in terms of their businesses as their Spotify deal had collapsed in June and their Netflix deal was also hanging by a thread.

However, Harry and Meghan still have their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix and Meghan is set to launch her cooking show, which aligns with her brand launch.

However, Quinn ponders how long will the venture sustain their expensive lifestyles matching up to the royal family.

“Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their Royal lifestyle in America, but the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast,” Quinn told The Mirror.

He explained that the couple lives among “mega-rich celebrities” in Montecito, and Meghan is “determined to live as they live.”

He continued, “The idea they might have to make choices about what they can and cannot afford fills the couple with horror. This is why whatever happens to Kate and King Charles, the new brand will not be neglected.”