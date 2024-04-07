Princess Kate struggles to cope with 'massive' professional setback

Kate Middleton has been forced to push aside her professional aspirations to completely focus on her health as she receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Princess of Wales hasn’t been able to undertake any public engagement since the beginning of this year due to piling medical issues; she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January, which led to the discovery of cancer within her body.

Writing for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser pointed out the impact of her health scare on her Early Years program, dedicated to learning more about challenges of young children.

The future Queen of England launched the program in 2020, and has since made big revolutions in the field with her astute dedication and personal connection over the years.

Except for this year, which saw Kate Middleton go through misfortune of a lifetime in the last 10 weeks, according to Elser.

While pausing public duties for the greater good, the author suggested that the “building momentum” around Early Years “has skittered to an abrupt halt.”

“The impact of her surgery and her diagnosis on Early Years – something that Kate is deeply invested in and which has been really gaining steam – is inevitable,” claimed Elser.

"Given how long it has taken [her] to reach a point where she has this impressive professional beast of an outfit to her name, I think we owe it to her to at least acknowledge that down the list from the personal and family price of her diagnosis, is the massive professional setback she now faces too," she added.