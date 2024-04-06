Lauren Graham shares sweet memories of late Matthew Perry: 'Terrible loss'

Lauren Graham remembered her late friend-actor Matthew Perry in sweet words.

The Gilmore Girl alum opened up about her special bond with the Friends star during a Q&A session of her book Have I Told You This Already? tour, on April 5.

Speaking of Perry's tragic death, she said, "It’s still really hard to believe,” during an event at Lincoln Theater.

Graham said, "While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life. He was also “a friend and a constant."

She added, "We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life, and he had just come back in my life last year."

Graham also talked about Perry's heartfelt reaction to the success of his book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

She shared, "The solace I take from having seen him at the time I saw him was he was so thrilled with how his book was received — and not just because it was a huge success, but because his life’s work kind of became, ‘How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?'"

For the unversed, Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, due to acute effects of ketamine.