Olivia Rodrigo has her dream collaboration come true with Noah Kahan

Olivia Rodrigo gushed over Noah Kahan as the 'greatest of alllll time'



Olivia Rodrigo got to live out her dream collaboration during her GUTS Tour.

On night one of four in Madison Square Garden on Friday, the 21-year-old musician surprised fans by welcoming Noah Kahan to perform a duet of his song, Stick Season.

Uploading a snippet of the performance to her Instagram, Rodrigo called Kahan the “greatest of allllll time” in the caption.

Notably, Rodrigo has been a fan of Kahan for some time now. In fact, she seemingly manifested her dream collaboration as she recently voiced her desire to work with Kahan in a January interview with Variety.

“I love Noah Kahan. I think he’s so great and he’ very inspiring,” she said, crossing her fingers to the camera. “One of these days.”



Now, not only did she get to sing along one of her favourite artists, she also received his praise.



“Better than the original!! Olivia you’re a star best show I’ve ever seen,” Kahan wrote in the comments section.

Other artists seemed to agree, with Camila Cabello commenting, “FAVOURITES.”

The Good 4 U hitmaker will take the stage at Madison Square Garden again on April 6, 8, and 9. She will then take a short break before flying to Dublin, Ireland, for two concerts.