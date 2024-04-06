Meghan Markle's dream shattered by Kate Middleton's brave decision

Kate Middleton's cancer announcement ruins Meghan Markle's plan

Meghan Markle seems to be in hot water as her plan to become more popular with her new project has been hit with Kate Middleton's cancer announcement.

The Duchess of Sussex, who surprised fans by launching her new brand with Instagram video last month, has almost stopped promoting American Riviera Orchard since the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry's wife launched her new brand American Riviera Orchard just a week before the Princess of Wales shocked the world with her cancer news.



Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that the Duchess is changing tact behind the scenes, saying: "Meghan will be kicking herself that the announcement of her new brand came so close to the announcement of Kate’s illness – she can’t complain about it, but once again she is in her sister-in-law’s shadow."



The royal author told the Mirror: "Meghan will be trying to find a way to continue with her new brand, but in a less full-on manner than she might’ve attempted had Kate not announced her illness – we will see less of Harry too as the brand launches because he is a reminder that all is not well in the couple’s relationship with Kate and King Charles at such a difficult time.

"People will be increasingly shocked that Meghan doesn’t show us all that she can be the bigger person and forget about the past, come back to the UK with her family and show some support. "

"When your sister-in-law and your father-in-law both have cancer, you do nothing it is not a good look, especially for someone like Meghan who has made caring and sharing her stock in trade. In the past, she’s always portrayed herself as able to be the bigger person, but this time she just can’t do it, and she’s worried that this will look bad for her."