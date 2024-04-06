Andrew Scott shares brutal message for 'Fleabag' fans: 'Pull yourself together'

Andrew Scott shared a brutal message for the fans obsessing over his character in the show Fleabag.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Ripley star laughingly told the camera: “Go out and get some fresh air.”

"Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed.

“Do something better with your life. It's a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside,” he concluded with a laugh.

The Irish actor joined the Prime Video series in season 2 as clergyman The Priest stuck in a forbidden romance with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s titular character.

Though the final season ended on a rather tragic note, fans couldn’t help but call for another season of the peculiar dramedy.

However, creator and writer of the series, Waller-Bridge believes, “the story is complete.”

"To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually," she said while talking to reporters after a victorious night at the 2019 Emmys.

"It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can't get higher than this," the actress added.