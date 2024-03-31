‘Gen V’ Season 2 release pushed back after Chance Perdomo’s shocking death

Chance Perdomo died at the age of 27 following a tragic motorbike accident

Gen V Season two production will reportedly be delayed following the tragic passing of one of its lead actors, Chance Perdomo.

As reported by Deadline, the cast of Prime Video’s drama, along with the producers, were scheduled to gather in Toronto on March 30 for the first table read of the second season, with filming set to begin on April 8 in the city.

However, their plans were abruptly intervened by the news broke on Saturday of Perdomo’s untimely death in a fatal motorcycle accident, plunging the cast and crew into profound sadness and mourning.

In the wake of the devastating news, the outlet suggested that production for the upcoming season has been postponed indefinitely as the cast and crew grapple with the reality of Perdomo's passing.

Additionally, the showrunners now face a significant challenge: how to proceed with the new series without one of its key players.

They would have to choose between halting production and rewriting all the scripts or recasting the role to fill Perdomo's shoes.

The 27-year-old actor portrayed Andre Anderson in Gen V, the spinoff of The Boys, which also stars Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Philips, London Thor, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, and Asa Germann.