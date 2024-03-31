Kris Jenner hosts lavish Easter celebration with throwback photos

Kris Jenner pulls out all stops for grandkids with stuffed animals.

Kris Jenner spared no effort in hosting an Easter party for her thirteen grandchildren this past Saturday.

As the matriarch of the Jenner family, Jenner's brood of grandkids ranges in age from 14 to nearly five months old.

The festivities were detailed by her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, who has been an avid supporter of her younger sister Kylie Jenner's Sprinter vodka project.

Khloe shared details of the delights awaiting the family, particularly the youngest members, on her Instagram Stories.

She captioned one video with, "The best Saturday @little_artist_party @krisjenner amazing house of love."

Kris enlisted the services of Little Artist Parties to transform her residence into a pastel wonderland for an extravagant Easter celebration.

The event featured an array of stuffed animals, toys, and activities, creating a festive atmosphere for Jenner's thirteen grandchildren and other guests.

An egg decorating station catered to guests of all ages, including the youngest children, with Khloe sharing footage of her son Tatum, 20 months, and daughter True, almost six, enthusiastically participating.

Other highlights of the celebration included stations for crafting friendship bracelets and slime.