'Gen V' actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27 in motorcycle accident

Producers of 'Gen V' honor Chance Perdomo as gifted performer.

Chance Perdomo, known for his role in the Prime Video series Gen V, has tragically passed away at the age of 27 in a motorcycle accident.

Perdomo, a Los Angeles native who grew up in the UK, was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle collision, details of which have yet to be disclosed by officials, according to Deadline.

His portrayal of Andrew Anderson in series was his most recent role.

Last year, concerns were raised regarding Perdomo's presence in the show after reports emerged that he had been edited out of a trailer due to controversial views, including supporting anti-vaccine sentiments and following misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate online.

In response to his untimely passing, the producers of Gen V released a statement expressing their shock and grief over the loss.



Colleagues and fans alike express their condolences following the tragic news of his passing.

Remembered fondly as a vibrant and talented individual, his charm, enthusiasm, and kindness have left a lasting impact on those who knew and worked with him.

