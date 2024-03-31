King Charles III, Prince William, and Princess Kate Middleton are notably absent from the royal calendar for the foreseeable future.



In their absence, Princess Anne will shoulder the majority of the royal family’s public duties.

According to a new study conducted by U.K.-based wellbeing experts at GoSmokeFree made public on Wednesday, March 27, the Princess Royal is set to fulfill approximately 70% of the firm’s public-facing obligations.

Anne is scheduled to undertake 55 out of 78 royal engagements from the date of publication until May 10.

This reaffirms her position as the hardest working royal and underscores the firm's ongoing reliance on her contributions, particularly as both King Charles and Princess Kate confront battles with cancer.



The Duchess of Edinburgh, is slated to participate in 13 events throughout March and April, while Camilla, Queen Consort, will only make a single appearance on behalf of the king on March 28.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Charles will attend the Easter church service at Windsor alongside other senior royals, yet absentees will include Kate and William.

Amid widespread speculation throughout 2024, Kate refrained from disclosing the type of cancer discovered following her major abdominal surgery in January.

Similarly, Charles has chosen not to disclose the specifics of his cancer diagnosis, but insiders exclusively revealed to In Touch that the king is battling pancreatic cancer.