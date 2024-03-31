Kate Middleton has received a cancer diagnosis at the age of 42

The daughter of French first lady Brigitte Macron has vehemently criticized rumors suggesting that her mother was born a man.



French lawyer Tiphaine Auziere drew a comparison between her mother and Kate Middleton, affirming that it was appropriate for her to utilize legal measures to combat online misinformation.

Macron pursued legal action against the false claims published by the right-wing magazine Faits et Documents (Facts & Documents) in a French court, asserting the significance of providing legal support in such circumstances.

Auziere said in an interview with the Telegraph that she was glad her mother took the magazine to court, and praised the Princess of Wales following her announcement that she was being treated for cancer.

She said: "You have the really clear victims like my mother and the Princess of Wales, and then you have others who have been whipped up and muddled by the misinformation.

"I was so incredibly touched by Kate's video. I found it so moving. There she is, asking people to leave her alone so that she can get on with her medical treatment in peace.

"But it really touched me. I thought she was so brave to do that. Because in the end she was forced to do it; there was so much pressure.

"This, despite her having so many more important things to think about, yet everything was polluted with fake news, each piece of misinformation worse than the one before. It's the same kind of thing we went through, and I find those kinds of polemics grotesque, on the same level as being told we are all being governed by lizards."

President Macron, 47, expressed his anger and frustration about continual speculation about Brigitte Macron, 70, whom he married in 2007. He called the rumours spread about his wife "false and fabricated."

President Macron, speaking on International Women's Day on Friday, told reporters: "The worst thing is the false information and fabricated scenarios

"People eventually believe them and disturb you, even in your intimacy."

Currently Princess Kate is now on a recovery pathway has started a course of preventive chemotherapy.

The Prince and the Princess of Wales will not be attending Sunday’s annual Easter Service in Windsor with King Charles and the Queen.



