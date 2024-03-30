Prince William mulls over Prince Harry's 'offer' amid Kate's cancer battle

Princess Kate’s current health crisis could see a reunion of the ‘Fab Four’ in a major turn of events.



Speaking to the New York Post, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could steer the ship of rapprochement with Prince William and Kate in the wake of the latter’s cancer diagnosis.

The Sussexes could extend an olive branch to the Waleses in the form of support and reaching out, according to him.

However, the former palace staff posed uncertainty over William and Kate accepting the gesture after shoving years of animosity aside.

"A reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is totally possible, 100 percent," Harrold shared.

"I can believe, without any doubt, that Harry will be in touch with Kate and William and offering his help — whether they accept it or not is a very different matter,” he explained, “but I honestly believe Harry would have reached out personally and Meghan.”

“Sadly, it’s times like this that brings families together and blood is thicker than water,” added Grant.

Harry and Meghan are understood to have personally contacted estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton after she came forward with her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer via a video message earlier this month.

They also released a public statement, wishing the royal “health and healing” during these trying times.