Johnny Depp lands Sydney Sweeney in hot water

Johnny Depp and Sydney Sweeney to star in Marc Webb's Day Drinker

Sydney Sweeney found herself in a storm of severe backlash after rumours took over the internet that she would be starring alongside Johnny Depp in the upcoming movie Day Drinker.

The news was confirmed by film critic Jeffrey Sneider in his newsletter, sparking a wave of reactions from Sweeney's fans on X, formerly Twitter.

One disappointed fan voiced their concern, saying, "Sydney, what a disappointment on your part to work with a certified wife beater."

Another fan expressed their dismay, commenting, "Oh Sydney... You were doing so great... Don't do this!!! [scrunched eyes and disappointed face emoji]."

A third fan, in utter disbelief, wrote, "Please let this be a lie [skull emoji] keep Sydney as far away from that abusive rapist as humanly possible."

While Sweeney garnered backlash from anti-Depp netizens, others expressed their support for the duo and looked forward to their collaboration.

Notably, a verified account, DisscusingFilm claimed that Sweeney’s representatives have denied such rumours.

For the unversed, it stems from Johnny Depp's involvement, in the wake of controversies surrounding the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Despite emerging victorious from allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has recently found himself in another controversy following Lola Glaudini's revelations on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast.

Glaudini, who starred alongside Depp in Blow 2001, alleged her co-star of having "accosted her", using profanity, and even told her to "shut up" for something that wasn’t even her fault.

