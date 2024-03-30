Beyoncé’s country music entry welcomed by Carlene Carter

Carlene Carter supports Beyoncé over 'Cowboy Carter'

Carlene Carter has warmly welcomed Beyoncé into the world of country music and deemed the singer a “carter girl” on Friday.



Carter, who is the daughter of country star June Carter Cash, and is also a star herself, said, “I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, her new country album,” according to Variety.

She added, “As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?”

“She is an incredibly talented and creative woman who obviously wanted to do this because she likes country music, In my book, she’s one of us Carter women and we have always pushed the boundaries by trying whatever music we felt in our hearts and taking spirit-driven risks,” Carter said.

Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter family recorded some of the first country music in the 1920s. Known as the “first family of country music,” the family expanded upon June Carter’s marriage to Johnny Cash.

“I am here to let Beyoncé and all those nay sayers know that I admire and love her and all she does,” Carter wrote.

“I am delighted to know that Carter spunk is in her just like it’s been through nearly 100 years of us Carters choosing to follow ours hearts, hearts that are filled with love not just for country music but for all kinds of music.”

She concluded, “Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those nay sayers become Bey sayers.”