Anne Hathaway tearfully admits she had a miscarriage in 2015

Anne Hathaway opened up about her past fertility issues, revealing a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2015 before the arrival of her first son with husband Adam Shulman.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Monday, the 41-year-old actress recounted the emotional ordeal, recalling the challenges of performing onstage while coping with the loss.

“The first time it didn’t work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night,” she recalled, further admitting that “It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.”

Finding solace in her friends, the Princess Diaries star emphasised the importance of her support system, acknowledging the difficulty of concealing her grief while maintaining a public persona.

“It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise,” she said.

Despite the initial setback, the Devil Wears Prada alum eventually welcomed her son Jonathan, now 7, followed by three-year-old Jack.

Her journey instilled in her a deep empathy for others facing fertility struggles, prompting her to offer understanding and support to those navigating similar challenges.

“So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it – where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone – I wanted to let my sisters know, ‘You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you and I’ve been you,’” she said.