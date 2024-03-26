Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Rebel Wilson's 'fabricated' accusations

Sacha Baron Cohen responded to Rebel Wilson’s accusations set to be made in her forthcoming memoir

Sacha Baron Cohen recently responded to Rebel Wilson’s accusations set to be made in her forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.



This also followed comments by the Australian actress, describing her ‘traumatizing’ experience, working with him in 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

Previously, Wilson took to Instagram, claiming that “massive a******” hired a PR team since the English comedian’s reputation was on stake.

Cohen continued to send the Bridesmaid star warnings, controlling the release of her upcoming memoir.

She further wrote that the actress will “not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers.”

Shutting down all the accusations, Cohen’s representative exclusively told TMZ that “while we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence.”

They further added that there are “contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby” that prove otherwise.

Prior to revealing Cohen as the famous industry figure who threatened her, Wilson talked about mentioning the person as a 'chapter' in her memoir.

However, she confirmed that the latter will still be published, claiming that people will finally “know the truth.”