Prince Harry decides to take big risk for cancer-stricken Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, who has lost his protection battle in the UK, may put his self-respect, dignity and security at risk for his sister-in-law Kate Middleton who's fighting with cancer.



The Duke of Sussex has decided to make another effort to heal rift with his royal relatives by travelling to the UK with hope that his move could melt King Charles, Queen Camilla Prince William and Princess Kate's hearts.



King Charles younger son will reportedly make a solo visit to the UK to support cancer-stricken Princess Kate as he's desperate to be there with her and William at their difficult time.

However, according to Express UK, "William and Kate will not be having any meetings with the Duke" as they have no time to indulge into any new controversy, focusing on the future Queen's recovery.

Some royal historians believe that if Harry is really in tense over royal health woes he won't shy seeking forgiveness from his elder brother Prince William to make Kate and King Charles happy.

While, many would have hoped that the devastated situation could pave the way for a possible path to reconciliation between Harry and William.



The Duke is set to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games in May.

It is highly unlikely he'll be bringing his wife, Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the country after losing his legal battle against the Government over his police protection in the UK, according to the Telegraph.

There are speculations that the Duke will face another blow from his royal relatives if he tries to approach them as they don't want any new drama from Harry amid their ongoing health crisis

