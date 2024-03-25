King Charles nephew quashes rumours of Prince William's affair with Rose Hanbury

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips has shared interesting details about Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship in his latest interview, seemingly rejecting the future King's affair rumours with their family pal Rose Hanbury.



The Prince of Wales's cousin said Kate Middleton and Prince William are a 'fantastic team.'

King Charles's nephew said the Prince and Princess of Wales gracefully navigate public life and parenthood to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis



“She’s remarkable in herself” - the words of Phillips about Kate Middleton in video interview released by Sky News Australia at the weekend.



Phillips' words appeared rejecting rumours about Rose Hanbury and William's affair, which made headlines amid Kate Middleton's absence after her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales also praise William for his support and care on her video statement on Friday.

Kate, on Friday, revealed the news she had been given a cancer diagnosis. She has since received messages of support from around the world.

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January, and found out after, through tests, that she had the unspecified cancer.

Speaking while in Australia to represent the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, Phillips said: “For her and for the King, the outpouring of support for both of them and the well wishes for both of them to recover quickly has been hugely heartening.

“She’s remarkable in herself - without a question, she and William make a fantastic team together.”