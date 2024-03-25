Meghan Markle ‘postpones’ big revelation after Kate Middleton’s cancer news

Meghan Markle decided to show respect to Kate Middleton after she seemingly pushed back major photoshoot release.

The Duchess of Sussex, who hired a top photographer for a family photoshoot with children, is “unlikely” to release the photos following Kate’s shocking news, PR guru Lynn Carratt told The Mirror.

The Princess of Wales broke her silence on her health condition on Friday, as she revealed that her post operative tests after abdominal surgery in January showed her condition is cancerous.

Following the news, Prince Harry and Meghan issued a statement to send best wishes to the Princess. Moreover, royal author Richard Eden also told The Daily Mail that the Sussexes had reached out to Prince William and Kate.

Now, Carratt suggested that it is “unlikely Meghan will release pictures of the children or a family portrait” following Kate’s announcement.

She said that the Duchess “may wait until May for Mother’s Day in the USA or Harry’s 40th birthday in September and release a family portrait to celebrate the occasions.”

The remarks comes after New York Post reported that Harry and Meghan found out about Kate with the rest of the world.

Of the nature of the photoshoot, Carratt told the outlet that Meghan’s intention is to present her and Harry “in a positive and approachable light.”

Noting that the public will be “anticipating” photos of Archie and Lilibet, Meghan will “want to use these pictures to connect with followers on social media by documenting their lives.”