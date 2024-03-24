Amanda Bynes refuses to share her work experience in bombshell docuseries

Amanda Bynes refused to talk about her encounter with Nickelodeon.



The 37-year-old actress, who began her career on the network when she was a young girl, reportedly declined to appear in the shocking docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on Saturday, according to a source who spoke with OK! magazine.

According to Drake Bell, dialect coach Brian Peck, who worked for All That and The Amanda Show, sexually assaulted him. Bell made this revelation on the show.

A press release from Investigation Discovery stated, “The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck."

They went on to describe him as "his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a s** offender.”

The insider went on to say that while Amanda "never had a bad experience" with the network, she did not want to be involved in the project.

In addition, Rick and Lynn Bynes, her parents, declined to be in the movie that revealed the murky side of the well-known kids' channel.

The insider added that even though Amanda has "yet to watch" the documentary, she is still appreciative of Nickelodeon for launching her professional career.