Kate Middleton takes approval from ‘very emotional’ King Charles before releasing bombshell video

Charles, had emotional lunch with his daughter-in-law hours before releasing cancer diagnosis video

Kate Middleton consulted with King Charles before releasing cancer diagnosis video.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales shared an "emotional" private lunch hours before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis to the public,

According to reports, the monarch, aged 75, had a heart-to-heart with his daughter-in-law at Windsor Castle on Thursday. He made the journey from London to the Berkshire town as Kate expressed a desire to speak to him following his diagnosis.

"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this. The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer... The King left his lunch feeling very emotional," a source said.

It is understood Charles and Kate, 42, discussed her video announcement - which Kate had recorded the day previous - during their meeting at Windsor Castle. The future queen had said in the video, released on Friday, that the discovery was a “huge shock” but vowed she was “going to be OK”.

The source told The Sun: "They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had started his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis... They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter."

It is understood Charles had been made aware of Kate’s cancer struggle before he travelled from London for the lunch. Queen Camilla is also said to be a pillar of support and in regular contact with Kate.

Kate and William have stepped back from work for several weeks to be with their children George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five. Prince William won't return to royal duties until after the Easter break, it is believed.