Bruce Springsteen happy to be back on stage after peptic ulcer diagnosis

Bruce Springsteen on his recovery phase after peptic ulcer diagnosis

Bruce Springsteen is happy to resume touring with his E Street Band after a six-month break to cope with peptic ulcer disease.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, Bruce revealed he felt good about his performance in Phoenix on Tuesday following his treatment.

“First of all, Phoenix is a great town for us, and the crowd was off the Richter, off the Richter scale,” said the musician.

Bruce stated, “A wonderful crowd we had, and the band just played great, you know, and I thought they might be tired, you might be a little fatigued, you might be a little rusty. No. You know, the guys were just fabulous from [the] first song on, and I felt great, and the whole band felt great.”

Before the show, Bruce opened up that he was doubtful if he would be able to sing due to his diagnosis.

“Once I started singing, you know, you can rehearse singing, but your voice isn't the same in rehearsal,” continued the singer.

Bruce explained, “You don't have that edge of adrenaline that really pushes it into a better place and the thing when I had the stomach problem, one of the big problems was I couldn't sing.”

Reflecting on his physical toll, the singer mentioned, “You sing with your diaphragm. You know, my diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know?”

“So, I literally couldn't sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months along with just a myriad of other painful problems,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Bruce thanked his doctors for his recovery, adding, “They straightened me out and I can’t do anything but thank them all.”