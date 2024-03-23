Who has become emotionally vulnerable with Princess Kate cancer diagnosis ?

The Princess spoke about the ‘huge shock’ of the medical development in an emotional video message

Kate Middleton's huge fan base was evident when royal biographer Angela Levin became emotional during a live appearance on GB News.

In conversation with Michelle Dewberry, Levin commended the "extraordinary" future Queen and highlighted a particularly "interesting" aspect of her video message.

“It’s a terrible shock”, she said as she fought back tears.

“I want to cry myself. When you see somebody so dignified and so in control, her more than me, it’s quite extraordinary that she could speak like that quietly and honourably.

“It was very interesting when she talked about the three children and that she obviously was very careful to tell each of them slightly differently that she had cancer.

“I think she is just the most remarkable woman and we’ve known that, we’ve never thought she’s put a foot wrong.

The Princess spoke about the ‘huge shock’ of the medical development and how her family have experienced an ‘incredibly tough couple of months’ in an emotional video message.

Speaking in the video message recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, the princess said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

It is understood the video was released on the day William and Kate’s three children began their Easter school holidays.

She is casually dressed in the video and sitting on a bench, saying: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”