Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt note for late aunt Karen Houghton

Kim Kardashian paid a heartfelt tribute to her late aunt, Karen Houghton.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a few memorable photos of her with her late aunt.

The first photo featured baby Kim smiling at the camera while Karen watched her from behind.

In the second photo, young Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney, were seen posing with their aunt.

The Skims founder also shared adorable family pictures featuring her late aunt, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon (Karen and Kris Jenner's mother), Robert Kardashian Sr. (Kardashian's late father), and Kardashian Sr.'s cousin Cici Bussey.

Kim wrote, "I love you so much auntie Karen."

For the unversed, on March 19, the momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the death of her younger sister in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

Kris shared beautiful throwback pictures with Karen and wrote, "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," she penned for her beloved sister.

While concluding her caption, Kris said, "Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you, my beautiful sister."