Meghan, Harry lock tender family moments with Archie, Lilibet in new portrait

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share Archie and Lilibet together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired a top-notch photographer to capture a family portrait with their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

According to royal author Richard Eden, New York-based photographer Jake Rosenberg flew to California earlier this month where he took a series of photos of the Duchess of Sussex on her own, cooking, as well as of her with the children.

The photoshoot coincided with the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, prompting interpretation that it could have been done for commercial purpose.

However, a friend of the Sussexes insisted to the Daily Mail: “They were portraits for the family. I would not connect those to the business.”

Harry and Meghan have largely kept Archie and Lilibet out of the public eye, owing to unwarranted hate train from trolls and critics on social media and offline.

The pair gave a brief glimpse into their domestic life with kids in Netflix titular docu-series released in December 2022.

The latest photoshoot of the toddlers came in the wake of ongoing scrutiny of photos of the British royal family, including a photo of Archie with his parents and other royals during his christening following his birth in 2019.

According to a photo agency, the official portrait is digitally enhanced, undermining credibility of other photos released of the royals over the years.