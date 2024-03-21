Jung Eun Chae confirms romance with product designer Kim Chung Jae

Jung Eun Chae has been revealed to be in a relationship with artist and product designer Kim Chung Jae.

The news was confirmed by the South Korean actress’ agency PROJECT HOSOO in a statement to Maeil Kyungjae.

“Kim Chung Jae and Jung Eun Chae are in a relationship. They are at the stage where they are getting to know each other with positive feelings.”

As per reports, the couple has been in relationship since last year. In July 2023, Eun-Chae posted a series of videos from her beau’s sculpting studio; however, their romance had been still under the wraps at the time.

Besides following each other on socials, the pair occasionally show support for one another by liking each other’s posts.

They were both born in 1986, hence are the same age.

Jung Eun Chae shortly made her name in the South Korean television industry after starting out as a model.

She made her debut in feature film, Haunters in 2010. The actress has since appeared in numerous TV shows, including The Guest, The King: Eternal Monarch, Pachinko, and more.

Meanwhile, Kim Chung Jae works off camera as a product designer. His first and last TV appearance was on the MBC variety program, Home Alone, where he appeared as entertainer Kian84’s close acquaintance.