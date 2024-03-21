Shakira admits suffering from Imposter Syndrome: 'Not enough Grammys'

Shakira candidly opened up about having Imposter Syndrome and how she felt about it over the recent years.
During a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, which aired on Wednesday, the Queen of Latin Music revealed that once a producer told her that she has Imposter syndrome, which stunned the host.
"What do they mean by that? Who says that in the studio? I want names," he exclaimed.
The Waka Waka hitmaker then went on to admit that she did in fact suffered from the condition. "No, but he’s right," she responded.
"Because it’s there, there’s not enough Grammys, there’s not enough record sales that will prove me that I’m good enough," the Colombian singer and songwriter explained, "I feel like I still have a lot to learn, a lot to grow."
Furthermore, the Hips Don’t Lie chart-topper said that she has recently been more relaxed about it than a few years ago and deemed her studio and kids her happiest place.
"My bedroom in the mornings, when my kids come and just cover me with kisses, that’s really my happy place. Then there's also my studio, where I can be myself."
Additionally, Shakira, 47, joined Lowe ahead of the release of her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which is slated for March 22 via Sony Music Latin.
During her interview she touched on the creation and her excitement to tour the upcoming album.
