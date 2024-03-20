BTS Jungkook 'trades' mic for apron amid military services

Jungkook has completed his recruit traning camp and is expected to release from the duties in June 2024

BTS’ Jungkook is serving in the military not as a soldier but reportedly as a cook.

AllKpop reported on Wednesday that industry insiders and related authorities have confirmed that the Butter hitmaker is currently working as a cook in the military after completing his recruit training camp.

The confirmation came days after the member of a widely acclaimed boy band updated about his well-being to fans, hinting, "I’m cooking well," which quickly sparked speculations regarding his role as a cook.

On March 16, he wrote, "How are you, ARMY? I’m doing well. I’ve been exercising diligently."

"We’ve been doing thorough cleaning, even up to the ceilings," he added on Weverse.

Additionally, the 26-year-old South Korean singer and rapper has previously showcased his culinary skills via personal broadcasts and the South Korean web platform.

The Dynamite vocalist also shared a number of his own recipes, including ramen porridge, bulgogi, cup noodle fried rice, perilla oil, and makguksu.

The Standing Next To You chart-topper is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service by June 11, 2025.

He joined the military in December 2023 with his bandmate Jimin at the Army 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.

