Zac Efron melts hearts in ‘cutest video’ with baby sister: ‘Daddy energy’

Zac Efron made his fans on social media swoon as he shared a cute snippet of him alongside his siblings.



The Iron Claw actor, 36, enjoyed the first day of spring with his brother Dylan and their two small half siblings, Olivia and Henry.

In an instagram video shared on Tuesday, Zac alongside brother Dylan doting on their younger siblings, which he captioned as, “First day of spring [sun emoji].”

The video clip shows a shirtless Zac is seen at he beach giving kisses to his baby sister as he holds her in his arms. As soon as she spots the waves coming in, she yells “wave.”

The video then cuts to the elder brothers, each holding on to Olivia’s hand, lifting her up as the waves come in, prompting excited giggles from her.

“hard to beat a day like this,” Dylan wrote in the comments.

In the comment section, social media users gushed over the sweet, playful exchange between the Efron siblings.

MTV’s official account wrote, “cutest video ever.”

“I CAN TELL HES GOING TO BE A GOOD DAD xxx,” one user exclaimed in the comments.

“The daddy energy wow,” another said adding a sweating emoji.

The video was also liked by pal Ashley Tisdale, Nina Dobrev, Gordan Ramsey, Lucy Hale among more than 880K users at the time of this story.