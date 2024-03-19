Prince William gives touching nod to Princess Kate on recent outing

Prince William talks homelessness in South Yorkshire City

Prince William seemingly admitted to missing wife Kate Middleton during his recent royal engagement.



The Prince of Wales mingled with well-wishers and patrons at Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition in the South Yorkshire city to discuss ways to end homelessness on Tuesday.

While speaking to Sheffield City Council chief executive Kate Josephs, William was quick to mention his wife when the topic of childhood was raised.

“That’s my wife’s area,” the future King of England said with his palms out, smiling ear to ear, “she needs to be sat here.”

During the visit, William also caught up with experts for their opinions on the scale of family homelessness as well as impact of drug addiction.

“You guys know this better than I do, but there is no one-size or one solution that fits all. I see it almost as an umbrella and all your ideas, wisdom and experiences together, and we can mix around and produce something,” he told the attendees.

His latest sighting came in the wake ongoing speculations about Kate’s whereabouts owing to her prolonged absence after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.