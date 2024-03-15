Can Meghan Markle take advantage of new venture after success of 'The Tig'?

File Footage

Certainly, Meghan Markle's past successful endeavours provide valuable experience that can aid her in her latest venture.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprising return to Instagram as she announced her new business venture, American Riviera Orchard, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The vintage-style Instagram video, set to Nancy Wilson's 'I wish you love' teases Meghan cooking at home, and arranging white roses and hydrangeas.

It conjures up an image of a Californian "yummy mummy", splashing her disposable income on luxury candles and organic farm food.

William Morris Endeavor (WME), the duchess's powerful Hollywood agents, appear to have been busy reinventing "Brand Meghan" as approval ratings tumble on both sides of the Atlantic.

To be fair to Meghan, a lifestyle blog is something she could make a huge success out of.

Before her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, her previous blog "The Tig" was seen as a big triumph, and reportedly made her tens of thousands of dollars a year.

I suspect WME and Meghan are eyeing up some big-brand deals for exclusive luxury products to feature on the new "American Riviera Orchard" website.

The duchess has been careful not to directly capitalise on the word "royal", an agreement finalised during the 2020 so-called "Sandringham Summit".

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex", however, subtly links back to her royal past.

The duchess and her team would argue she has a legal right to use that title, and there are no rules against using it.

She also receives no money from the Royal Family, or the British state, and this could be a good way to help pay the spiralling security bills, and an expensive mortgage on the Montecito mansion.

The new Instagram account has gained more than 346,000 followers in less than 24 hours, but the timing of the launch appears to be significant.



