Prince Harry reveals his big wish at Diana's event after William's speech

Prince Harry reveals his big wish during video call at Princess Diana's legacy awards

Prince Harry, who appeared via video call at the Diana Legacy Awards soon after Prince William's heartfelt speech on Thursday, shared his big wish at his mother's event.



William and Harry, who committed to remembering their mother's albeit, did not appear together at the ceremony. The Prince of Wales had left the Science Museum hours before the Duke made a virtual appearance.

The two feuding brothers appeared taking support from words to express their feelings amid ongoing crisis within the family.

Harry, who's fifth in line to the throne, told the young winners: "I'm sorry I am not there. I wish I could be there with you guys."

Harry's words revealed his future plans as he seems desperate to return to the UK. The Duke also thanked the group for "inspiring so many other" and "protecting my mother's legacy".

Princess Diana and King Charles III's younger son Harry later joked with the winners about not getting into "too much trouble" if they planned to head out to the capital to celebrate.



Heir to the throne William had already delivered a very meaningful speech to pay tribute to his mother, saying: "She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."



William's words were also describing his feelings for others and his devotion to his own people.

Prince William also shared his wife Kate Middleton's thoughts in his touching address: "That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.



“I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight."